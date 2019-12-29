RHOP: Assault Charges Against Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard Dismissed

Assault Charges Against Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard Dismissed

Two “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars won’t have to worry about possible jail time after all. Ex-friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s legal battle is over now that the second-degree assault charges each of them filed have been dismissed.

The news comes from PEOPLE which reports that on Friday, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office informed lawyers for the reality stars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

“Charges have been dismissed by the Office of the State’s Attorney for Montgomery County, Maryland,” Public Affairs Director Ramón V. Korionoff confirmed to PEOPLE.

The decision not to move forward was made after representatives reviewed both complaints, looked over footage of the incident provided by Bravo, and conducted a series of interviews with both Samuels and Bassett as well as witnesses on the scene, reports PEOPLE.

As previously reported Candiace filed charges first claiming that they were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were reportedly filming the incident the whole time and several people allegedly had to peel Monique off Candiace.

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct.” An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made.

Monique has since reacted to the charges being dismissed.

Will YOU be watching the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Potomac” to see how this Monique VS. Candiace fight plays out?