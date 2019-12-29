T.I., Tiny & Other ATL Celebs Attend Gervonta Davis Fight In Opulent Outfits

ALL of your favorite Atlanta celebs took to the Statefarm Arena for a boxing match. Undefeated two-time super featherweight world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis successfully moved up to 135 pounds and won the WBA Lightweight Title with a 12th round knockout of former unified champion Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Reps for the Statefarm Arena report that popular event that aired live on SHOWTIME packed out with the arena with 14,129 fans in attendance.

Davis delivered knockdowns in rounds two and eight before delivering the final blow in round 12 bringing the fans in a raucous State Farm Arena to their feet. You can watch the knockout below.

Perhaps even more exciting than the bout was the fashion in the stands from local stars who couldn’t WAIT to rock opulent ensembles.

T.I. and Tiny were of course on hand and Tip looked dapper in red.

Monica looked pretty in ALL pink, rocking a pink lace wig that matched her coat, sunglasses, and shirt.

Toya Johnson wore flashy gold boots with styling from @NoIgJeremy…

and Kandi and Todd opted for luxury brand outfits. Kandi rocked a YSL jacket and Todd wore Fendi.

Who do YOU think was best dressed?

See more celeb photos from Gervonta Davis’ fight at Atlanta’s Statefarm Arena.