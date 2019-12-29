Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas In The Murder Of Botham Jean, Family Files Appeal

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas In The Murder Of Botham Jean

The family of Botham Jean is fighting back after an upsetting legal decision.

A federal judge recently ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for Amber Guyger fatally shooting Botham Jean in his home. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that Botham Jean’s family filed.

CBS News reports that the ruling leaves the 31-year-old former officer as the sole defendant in the suit, which argues she used excessive force and that better police training could have prevented 26-year-old Jean’s death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely.

Judge Lynn wrote that she was dismissing the city from the case because the suit failed “to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

Botham’s family has since filed an appeal saying they still believe the City of Dallas should be held responsible for his death.