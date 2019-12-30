BOSSIP Sounds: 2 Chainz Returns With “Somebody Need To Hear This” [Video]

2 Chainz Returns With “Somebody Need To Hear This” [Video]

2 Chainz has always been known to murder any track he’s featured on even way back in his “Duffle Bag Boys” days. Throughout the past decade, he’s floated on tracks with your favorite rappers, singers and now even rapper turned gospel artists such as Kanye West. On his own, he delivers amazing albums but even better rollouts such as his Pink Traphouse popup he produced in Atlanta, which the neighbors are probably still pissed about to this day.

Earlier this year he released his Lebron James A&R’d album “Rap Or Goto The Leauge.” Since the release however he’s been focused on building his business portfolio. He’s opened anew VIP experience that happens to be ‘members-only’ and goes by the same name. His last venture of 2019 is a new unique beauty bar which is slated to open in 2020. While building his portfolio he also maintained his viral show Most Expensivest With all his ventures open and on their way, he’s returning to what he knows best; music.

As a Christmas gift to all his beloved fans, 2 Chainz dropped a new track titled “Somebody Need To Hear This”. At the end of the summer, 2 Chainz announced a new joint venture with Atlantic Records with his record label Tru University. Tru University is home to his artists Skooly, Worl, HotLockedIn and Zone6 Sleep Rose. The new track is the latest offering in whats hinted to be a compilation from his label featuring himself exchanging bars with his new young talent. 2 Chainz is still signed to Def Jam where he’s one of the main ones paying the bills and keeping the lights on while his new venture will see him helping build a strong roster for Atlantic records.

You can watch his new video for “Somebody Need To Hear This” directed by Terrius Mykel below.