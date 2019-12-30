Presidential Cosign: Barack Obama Drops His List Of Favorite TV Shows & Movies For 2019

Barack Obama Drops His List Of Favorite TV Shows & Movies For 2019

While we await the Senate impeachment hearings of Cheeto in charge, let’s discuss our favorite President. Even if he wasn’t your favorite we can all agree that he was the last person in office qualified for the job.

Barack Obama has been enjoying his new life since being released from the White House back to semi-regular civilian life. Barack and forever FLOTUS Michelle have been traveling the world non-stop and ignoring politics almost altogether. Luckily for us, Barack has popped up to let us know he’s still on his pop culture wave and his yearly list will be rolling out as usual. Yesterday he dropped his favorite TV shows and films of 2019. Crazy how we went from a cool, in-touch president to a failed reality star.

His fave movies include his own, “American Factory”, a film from his Higher Ground production company as well as “The Irishman”, “Just Mercy”, “Apollo 11”, “The Last Black Man In San Francisco” and “Little Women.”

His fave TV shows list is rather short but mentions Regina King’s HBO hit “Watchmen.”

You can check out Obama’s list in its entirety below.