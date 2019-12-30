Baby Bumps: Christina Milian Hennas Her Gut Full Of Human

Christina Milian’s Baby Bump Henna

Christina Milian is savoring every second she has left with her beautiful baby bump. The singer just showed off her henna-decorated gut full of life for fans.

It’s unknown how far along the mommy is, but she and boyfriend Matt Pakora revealed they’d be having a baby together back in August. The little human is expected to be a boy! C-Milli seems super excited for herself and of course Matt and her daughter Violette who is ready to be a big sis. Christina writes:

The best is yet to come 2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy.

How sweet!