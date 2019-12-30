Baby Bumps: Christina Milian Hennas Her Gut Full Of Human
- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian’s Baby Bump Henna
Christina Milian is savoring every second she has left with her beautiful baby bump. The singer just showed off her henna-decorated gut full of life for fans.
It’s unknown how far along the mommy is, but she and boyfriend Matt Pakora revealed they’d be having a baby together back in August. The little human is expected to be a boy! C-Milli seems super excited for herself and of course Matt and her daughter Violette who is ready to be a big sis. Christina writes:
The best is yet to come 2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy.
How sweet!
