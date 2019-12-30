Classic Content: The Absolute FUNNIEST Memes Of 2019, Pt. 1
2019 was one of the longest, wildest, craziest and shadiest years ever, of ALL-TIME. Seriously. 2019 was whole MESS filled with unforgettable moments, triumphs, tragedies and HILARIOUS memes that kept us cackling through the stress all year.
Peep the absolute FUNNIEST memes of 2019 on the flip.
Who made this? 😂😂😂😂 They said the new Little Mermaid gonna be like this. I needed this laugh this morning. Congratulations to Halle from @ChloexHalle on being cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” You are living proof that black girl magic is real. Way to set the bar! 🙌🏾✨ #BlackGirlMagic #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey #DeborahCox
