Travis Wept: Here’s What Happened When Milfy Kylie Dropped Her Last Thirst Trap Of 2019
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Kylie Posts Final Thirst Trap Of 2019 & Shatters Twitter
In a shocker to absolutely no one familiar with the Kardashian family, Kylie blessed the ‘gram with one last milfy thirst trap of 2019 in a shamelessly attention-thirsty moment that stirred up messy chitter-chatter (hi Travis!) while inspiring fans to follow her lead into 2020.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kylie’s final thirst trap of 2019 on the flip.
Milfin’ ain’t easy!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.