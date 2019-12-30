#RHOA Kenya Apologizes For Spoiling Cynthia’s Engagement—But Did She Leak THIS Letter?
Kenya Apologizes For Spoiling Cynthia’s Engagement
During the latest episode of #RHOA, the ladies traveled to Canada for Carnival and rehashed some of their issues. Prior to the cast trip, Kandi (and the Internet) BLASTED Kenya for seemingly ruining Cynthia’s surprise proposal from Mike Hill
After Kandi told Kenya that Mike was seemingly planning to propose, Kenya shared the news with Cynthia pointing out that ALL of Mike’s family was there for Cynthia’s wine cellar opening. “I feel like he might propose tonight. My stomach has butterflies!” said Kenya as Kandi looked on in horror.
And after Mike indeed DID propose, Cynthia brought it up on the cast trip and wondered if her friend was shadily trying to spoil the moment. Kandi then hopped in the convo after Kenya tried to call her outburst a “premonition.”
“I had a conversation with Mike, because it bothered him. If you knew he was trying to surprise me, why bring that up to me?” asked Cynthia.
Kenya responded, “I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions on things… and it’s always right.”
Kandi then interrupted.
“It wasn’t a premonition though.” said Kandi. “She and I already had a little argument about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya texted me, and I was just letting her know that she needed to hurry cause I think he’s about to pop the question. So, when she came in….”‘
Kenya said, “You’re making it seem like I somehow ruined her proposal or anything like that. “First of all, just let me say this. I am f***ing happy for you, and don’t ever sit here and try to question why I said this… because b***h right there, I ride for her hard!”
:57
Kenya now feels redeemed because her friend Cynthia let the situation go. She also said she feels like she’s being made out to be “the bad guy.”
Hmmmm—-whose side are you on? Was Kenya just excited for her friend and babbling?
According to Kenya’s nemesis NeNe, however, Kenya’s “shady enough” to ruin a proposal because she’s accusing Kenya of doing something else.
Hit the flip.
During last night’s episode, it was also revealed that a letter that NeNe wrote to her (ex-bestie) Cynthia was leaked to LoveBScott. In it, NeNe congratulated Cynthia on the opening of the Bailey Wine Cellar despite their differences.
“Never in my wildest dreams did i ever imagine that we would be in this place. I’ve always been a supportive friend towards you and this time won’t be any different. I’m proud of you and cheering for you from afar! I hope you continue to have the courage to run after your dreams! Congratulations on the opening of your new business. I’m sure it will be a success.”
Kenya claimed that the letter was leaked by NeNe herself.
Next Sunday NeNe will be seen rebutting that statement and pointing the finger at Kenya calling her “dirty.”
““Let me tell you something. One thing that a person could tell you about Nene Leakes is I don’t ever talk to bloggers, don’t always point the finger at the person you think. She’s calculated, she’s a dirty a** girl, whatever her intentions were—it didn’t work. My last name might be Leakes, but I’m not leaking.”
Messy, messy, messy.
Who do YOU believe???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.