RHOA Kenya Apologizes For Spoiling Cynthia’s Engagement—But Did She Leak THIS Letter?

Kenya Apologizes For Spoiling Cynthia’s Engagement

During the latest episode of #RHOA, the ladies traveled to Canada for Carnival and rehashed some of their issues. Prior to the cast trip, Kandi (and the Internet) BLASTED Kenya for seemingly ruining Cynthia’s surprise proposal from Mike Hill

After Kandi told Kenya that Mike was seemingly planning to propose, Kenya shared the news with Cynthia pointing out that ALL of Mike’s family was there for Cynthia’s wine cellar opening. “I feel like he might propose tonight. My stomach has butterflies!” said Kenya as Kandi looked on in horror.

And after Mike indeed DID propose, Cynthia brought it up on the cast trip and wondered if her friend was shadily trying to spoil the moment. Kandi then hopped in the convo after Kenya tried to call her outburst a “premonition.”

“I had a conversation with Mike, because it bothered him. If you knew he was trying to surprise me, why bring that up to me?” asked Cynthia. Kenya responded, “I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions on things… and it’s always right.” Kandi then interrupted. “It wasn’t a premonition though.” said Kandi. “She and I already had a little argument about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya texted me, and I was just letting her know that she needed to hurry cause I think he’s about to pop the question. So, when she came in….”‘ Kenya said, “You’re making it seem like I somehow ruined her proposal or anything like that. “First of all, just let me say this. I am f***ing happy for you, and don’t ever sit here and try to question why I said this… because b***h right there, I ride for her hard!”

:57

Kenya now feels redeemed because her friend Cynthia let the situation go. She also said she feels like she’s being made out to be “the bad guy.”

Thank you @CynthiaBailey10 I would never intentionally ruin anyone’s engagement it wasn’t done with any malice. I was excited and didn’t think first, but I should have kept my big mouth shut. Thank God it was beautiful. #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) December 30, 2019

Agreed. Talk about going hard in the paint… https://t.co/EejOucguNS — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) December 30, 2019

Hmmmm—-whose side are you on? Was Kenya just excited for her friend and babbling?

According to Kenya’s nemesis NeNe, however, Kenya’s “shady enough” to ruin a proposal because she’s accusing Kenya of doing something else.

Hit the flip.