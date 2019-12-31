BEND THE KNEE: BOSSIP’s Most Viciously HILARIOUS Headlines Of 2019
BEST Bossip Headlines Of 2019
2019 was a messy mishmash of ridiculous shenanigans that went on annnd on (annnnd on) and, uh, never really stopped. Whew chil-lay, these 364 days were all kinds of SKRESSFUL but WE MADE IT while cranking out the funniest, wildest, craziest and MESSIEST Pulitzer Prize-worthy headlines on Beyoncé’s world wide web.
Buss Down, Tarthiana: Sister-Smasher Jaime Lannister Claps Brienne Thee Stallion's Thunderous Cakes To Smithereens, Single-Handedly Shatters Twitter https://t.co/Ier17WDMM0
(Helen Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/yb8NONXoOD
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 6, 2019
We proudly present our most viciously HILARIOUS headlines of 2019 (on the flip).
Here are the TOP 10 most viral headlines of 2019.
MAGAchella: Beyoncé Tether Taylor Swift Used The Unseasoning Stone And A Marching Bland To Gentrify Beychella And Got Banished To The Alabaster Abyss
[Ethan Smith/Getty]https://t.co/p5UoyLBgLY pic.twitter.com/GFu0bAy23s
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 2, 2019
Buss Down, Tarthiana: Sister-Smasher Jaime Lannister Claps Brienne Thee Stallion's Thunderous Cakes To Smithereens, Single-Handedly Shatters Twitter https://t.co/Ier17WDMM0
(Helen Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/yb8NONXoOD
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 6, 2019
Swirlin’ In The Deep Innit? Adele Allegedly Getting Her Mezzo-Soprano Cakes Smashed To Smithereens By Skepta, Twitter Is A Bloody Mess, Bruv
(Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty/Getty)https://t.co/rgtfM11Hg2 pic.twitter.com/p5iDEocsmX
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 1, 2019
Carmen Klandiego: Gina Rodriguez Dropped The N-Bomb On IG And Twitter Is Handing Her A Becky The Virgin Beatdown
[Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty]https://t.co/JS5tGQGdn8 pic.twitter.com/cN04kTQTpu
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 15, 2019
Flexin' On You Varmints: Billy Ray Cyrus Lets The Yeehaw Yoppa BLAM On “Old Town Road (Remix),” Sparks A Rootin' Tootin' Twitter Ruckus https://t.co/beQKqATavk
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/50eCwcfxaA
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 5, 2019
Freudian Slippin': Drunken And Sunken Daniel Caesar Defends YesJulz And Condemns Black People For Being "Too Sensitive", Twitter Kicks Field Goal Through His Gollum-ish Gap Teeth
(Image via ROBYN BECK / Getty)https://t.co/GUsKjCJMgO pic.twitter.com/HCdk5Roh2d
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 20, 2019
Continue Slideshow
iKlownery: Khloe K. Blames Jordyn Woods For Tristan's Homewrecking Peenanigans, Gets DRAGGED To BooBooTheFoolville https://t.co/1HgZx0cjg1
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/nDqxWMZkaO
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 1, 2019
#ImpeachmentDay: Donald Trump, Cheeto-In-Chief, Worst Of His Name, Nude Emperor Of Mildewed MAGAs, Dean Of Deplorables, And Kanye West's Favorite Flaccid Fleshlight Has Officially Been Impeached
(Image via JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)https://t.co/zjd1ykZJuS pic.twitter.com/BXJDEQD11I
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 19, 2019
A Girl Has No Panny Drawls: Hammer-Slangin' Gendry Winterfell Wallops Arya's Many-Faced Cakes To Smithereens, Whips Up Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/v4PDW3HunD #DemThrones
(HBO) pic.twitter.com/xREtsVdJSF
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 22, 2019
Caught Her Outside: Something Called A Woah Vicky Alabaster Assaulted Bhad Bhabie During A Mayo-Splattered Melee In A Studio We Hope They're Not Using
[Getty]https://t.co/okyY7b97bk pic.twitter.com/afs97ixVaC
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 30, 2019
Konstantly-Kheated-On Khloe Kardashian Kicks Flagrantly Foul F**kboy Tristan Thompson To The Kurb After He Allegedly Krushed Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods To Kalabasas Krumbs
(Image via Jason Miller/Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Theo Wargo/Getty / Getty)https://t.co/fmrY1vt3e1 pic.twitter.com/AY26RPRLyC
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 19, 2019
Thicks Is Us: Winston Duke’s Thickalicoius Thigh Meats Deserve Best Supporting Actor For Looking Like They Will M'BreakYou Into Vibranium Dust And Are Pulverizing Panny Drawls Across The Internethttps://t.co/TYm8epLsyC pic.twitter.com/Qia6b6iaCZ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 25, 2019
In Moldy Mayo News: Bathtub Dirt Ring Post Malone Claps Back At Spicy Swamp Critter Yelawolf, Ignites Mustiest Beef Ever https://t.co/i2wgAlImCZ
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/z0izDKXo8Q
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 14, 2019
CNN Grossly Gentrifies Impeachment Leaders With Egregiously Entitled Pumpkin Spice Sippers Instead Of 'The Squad' & Auntie Maxine Waters https://t.co/DsaqnV5FdP
(Tom Williams / Getty) pic.twitter.com/fpgYPvamRM
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 29, 2019
Let It Perm: Usher’s New Hair Is Getting Wop Bop A Loo Bop A Lop Bam Booed Off The Internet https://t.co/ChAeUqslpN pic.twitter.com/4HkEmWyfIs
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 2, 2019
Headazz Handmaid's Tale: Alabama's Dusty, Decrepit, Aunt Lydia-Lookin',Gilead-ish, Trump Gang Governor Kay Ivey Signs Off On Bogus Bible-Thumping Abortion Bill…Bum A$$ Bish
(Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) https://t.co/GkuFWkfUiF pic.twitter.com/jHNQ0fHgSv
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 16, 2019
Ankhs & Tiddays: Megan Thee Stallion Linked Up With Solange For A Hot Girl Hootenanny In NOLA https://t.co/frT39wOUzy
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/aGoIsceV5x
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 1, 2019
Thou Shalt Not Droppeth Thy D: John Gray Allegedly Smashing A Wayward Woman's Communion Crackers Causes Holy Hell Onlinehttps://t.co/50QmCcyGkb
(Marcus Ingram/WireImage / Getty) pic.twitter.com/iMm8byBvm8
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 8, 2019
It's Dark & Rent Is Due: DMX Popped Up In Bhad Bhabie's New "Bestie" Video & Hilarity Ensued https://t.co/Ig2FItd0II
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/YDOOQaU2R3
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 1, 2019
Y'all Wack A$$ McZealot In Chief Built A Cholesterwall Of Furloghered Expectations With Fast Food To Feed A Whole A$$ Football Team And Got Dragged To A Moscow Meat Markethttps://t.co/9f1pLy3dz3
(Source: Pool / Getty) pic.twitter.com/DHK905ZtOR
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 15, 2019
When They Snub Us: Twitter Drags Melanin-Allergic #GoldenGlobes Into Washclothless Abyss https://t.co/VWsOxyIAtm #GlobesSoWhite
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/8qg6RuMFVw
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 9, 2019
Cantankerous Cretin Chris Brown Crackishly Claps Back At Colorism Claims, Gets DRAGGED By His R&Braidlettes https://t.co/PT97Y3nD99
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/RAsBWnw7lB
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 3, 2019
Uncultured Swinery: Beige Rager Joe Budden Dotishly Disses Carnival Costume Culture, Gets Diaspora DRAGGED To Velcro Bearded Hell https://t.co/rs8jrk2XKB
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/EmV2DVLle2
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 11, 2019
Amazon Prime Piping: Jeff Bezos Allegedly Smashed Friend’s Wife To Same-Day Smithereens https://t.co/ojc34jYr3l
(Todd Williamson / Getty) pic.twitter.com/PMpFDsrFrh
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 10, 2019
Hi Steve! Bespectacled Custard Colored Catdaddy Steve Carell Is Drenching Twitter Drawls With His Glo Up https://t.co/H7YMjZMR1F
Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty pic.twitter.com/siRr6R0yuA
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 7, 2019
CACAW! Filth-Crusted Frittata YesJulz Shades Karen Civil & Scottie Beam, Gets Jazzy Jeffed Into The Aioli Abyss https://t.co/qBFyb3H7UW
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/OupUBVs32k
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 11, 2019
The Brickhouse Effect: Environmentally Friendly Black Hottie Meg Stal The Science Gal Announces Her Very First "Hottie Beach Clean Up" In California @theestallion
(Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage) https://t.co/JLP8maCOdl pic.twitter.com/qCEGfNLVPv
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 5, 2019
John 3: SEXING: Woman Claims Pastor John Gray Sweet Chariot Clapped Her Cheeks To Second Samuel Smithereens, Alleged Receipts Resurrected https://t.co/bNj4bIBx7D
(Robin L Marshall / Getty) pic.twitter.com/f0WmPi6EB6
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 21, 2019
Pal Of The Queen Jorah Mormont Tragically Dies In The Friend Zone Without Ever Clapping Khaleesi's Chain-Breaking Cakes https://t.co/z7N4qoEwTs #DemThrones
(HBO) pic.twitter.com/jB9Hhq0oKk
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 29, 2019
Crack Was Smoked: Uncultured Swinelings Compare Donald Glover To Jamie Foxx, Get Dragged Off Uncle Junior's Internet https://t.co/dc0AEuXc3n
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/Ei4I6Cl6Gn
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 24, 2019
Slithery-Sassy Group Chat Whisperer Of Messsteros Lord Varys Gets Dracarys-Dusted In His Good Muumuu, Sparks Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/Fv20XIOBfy
(Helen Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/YFTfTmaf0R
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 13, 2019
Dancehall Decepticon Nicki Minaj Drops Mildly Anticipated New Single #Megatron, Dents The Internet https://t.co/sLv6xM4uHl
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/b4lUV8vVaY
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 21, 2019
Pure Nincompoopery: T.I. Addresses His Hymen Helicoptering On #RedTableTalk, Gets Re-Dragged Expeditiously https://t.co/NUW6iL01I8
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/9B3a47wOeV
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 25, 2019
Hogwarts Humping: J. K. Rowling Confirms That Dumbledore Was Expecto Patronum Pounding Grindelwald To Sorting Hat Smithereens https://t.co/xx72vsYvpG
(Mario Mitsis/WENN.com) pic.twitter.com/oVtjw2Gnj6
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 17, 2019
Ho, AAVE A Seat: Kultural Klepto Kim Kardashian Ko-Opts Kity Girls' Kolored Kolloquialsims To Klap Back At Kommenters Klowning Kheated-On Khloe Kardashian
(Image via Bravo/Getty)https://t.co/ppjKnGF2dC pic.twitter.com/KjSCwMXKZS
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 21, 2019
Scams On Wheels: Bran The Bamboozler Wins The Game Of Thrones, Gets Jazzy Jeffed Off A Steep Twitter Cliff https://t.co/ELSMniu97x #DemThrones
(Helen Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/dtaFemrJM7
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 20, 2019
Glo Up GOALS: Slim Husky Snackwich Seth Rogen Sizzles Panny Drawls With Zaddylicious @GQMagazine Cover https://t.co/PAwZC1SnFQ
(Sebastian Mader/GQ) pic.twitter.com/af9zgn1D9j
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 22, 2019
WIZRD Woes: Petulant Papa Future Says 'Ciara Controlled' Russell Wilson Should 'Be A Man'—His Crust Mouthed Minions Probably Agree https://t.co/i5TUxyVDZY
(Paras Griffin/JRP/WENN / Getty) pic.twitter.com/t56vxEbKGS
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 18, 2019
$camazing Grace: Kanye Brings His Sunday Circus To Joel Osteen's Megachurch, Clown Shoe Shufflin' Ensues https://t.co/pteK4omFXs
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/alZU74ot2D
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 18, 2019
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Meek Mill Spotted With göt2b Glued Goddess Despite History Of Adhesive Hairline Aversion https://t.co/kSMsw6Y82Q
(Prince Williams/ATLPics) pic.twitter.com/DHOergND3O
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 29, 2019
Beyoncé Will Kill You: Daddy's Lil Savage Lori Harvey "Flirts" With 900-Year-Old Jay Z, Gets Jumped By BeyHive https://t.co/my7HqFkELA #RocNationBrunch
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/xM9amNLwoi
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 10, 2019
Moufiticus 6:9: Pastor Wilson Allegedly Spoke In Tongues To Side Rib's Communion Cracker; Sanctified Slander Ensues
[Getty]https://t.co/sddQNoCd3y pic.twitter.com/irA15b1upH
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 18, 2019
Julz Blandtana Spouted A Mayo-Drenched Apology About Her Racist Bars & STILL Got Dragged Back To The Whole Foods Tom's Deodorant Aisle https://t.co/o9RsBAhYqY pic.twitter.com/SFKeyYsEDM
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 1, 2019
Put It In Ya Mouf: Lil Nas X Gets Billy Ray Cyrus On "Old Town Road" Remix After Bigoty Billboard Bounced His Good Ol' Boy Banger From Caucasian-Commandeered Country Charts
(Image via Danielle Del Valle)https://t.co/sFQtiJiWbm pic.twitter.com/325tsC5qzp
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 4, 2019
thank u, SEX: Serial Long Schlong Lover Ariana Grande Readily Reunites With Baby Arm Bae Big Sean https://t.co/b3U5IscaXc
Photo: Splash News pic.twitter.com/FLAKG5bvf0
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 28, 2019
Another Messy Co-Worker: J-Boog Accused Of Smashing Omarion’s Mother To B2K Bits https://t.co/TXSnLkD3m4
(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/gx9VmWpZhF
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 5, 2019
Low-Quality Butt-Bouncer Dragged By Her Unseasoned Cheeks For Dollop Of Daisy Demanding White Women In Cardi & Caresha's 'Twerk' Video https://t.co/50qXzBTD1O
(Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/ATxe5UToJ5
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 17, 2019
Walking Green Bean Casserole Dish YesJulz Dropped A Racist A$$ Freestyle On The 1 And 3 And Got Tossed Back Into The Mayo Dumpster From Whence She Came https://t.co/sL7UZwRF2w pic.twitter.com/OOMl8kdeJt
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 28, 2019
Caucasians To The Left! Beyoncé Bounced On Reebok Deal Over Melanin Deficient Staff…Inks With Diversified Adidas Team Instead https://t.co/2KF53Du6s5
(Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty) pic.twitter.com/sgULpjQWQ3
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 5, 2019
That Hurrr: Chingy Is Getting Chicken Head Stomped For Rocking A Civil Rights Box Fade In 2019 https://t.co/Wlf5gHBsyJ
Photo: Paul Mounce – Corbis / Getty pic.twitter.com/F7NzZmkelv
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 17, 2019
