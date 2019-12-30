For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kanye West Stops By Skid Row For The One-Year Anniversary Of Sunday Service [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kanye Visits LA’s Skid Row For The Last Sunday Service OF 2019

It’s been one year since Kanye West embarked on his journey to take church with him everywhere he goes, and now, he’s reflecting on how the last 52 weeks have changed him and the people around him.

The rapper visited downtown Los Angeles this weekend to hold the last Sunday Service of 2020 at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row, a homeless shelter that offers food and spiritual guidance for the needy. He showed up with his usual choir in tow, and during the performance, he ended up getting on the mic to do some preaching to the people.

During his speech, Ye covered a lot of different topics: like the fact that Sunday Service has saved him since it began a full year ago. He also talked about the homeless crisis in Los Angeles and everywhere else, going on to add that he’s got a vision for a worldwide solution.

Check out what else Kanye had to say at the final Sunday Service of the year via TMZ down below:
Categories: For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hip-Hop

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.