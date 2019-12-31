Gone Too Soon: Celebs We Lost In 2019
- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity Deaths Of 2019
Their work on film, television and even music brought people together. We laughed, cried and gasped at their work collectively and their impact on the world helped shaped humanity in some way. Celebrity deaths are always hard to report on.
The following notable Black celebrities are gone but never forgotten. Hit the flip.
Juice Wrld, 21
Toni Morrison
John Singleton, 51
Diahann Carol
Bushwick Bill, 52
Cameron Boyce, 20
Nipsey Hussle, 33
Kristoff St. John, 52
Kevin Barnett, 32
Etika, 29
Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, 55
