 Gone Too Soon: Celebs We Lost In 2019

- By Bossip Staff
A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Celebrity Deaths Of 2019

Their work on film, television and even music brought people together. We laughed, cried and gasped at their work collectively and their impact on the world helped shaped humanity in some way. Celebrity deaths are always hard to report on.

The following notable Black celebrities are gone but never forgotten. Hit the flip.

Juice Wrld

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Juice Wrld, 21

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. Toni Morrison poses for a portrait at the

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Toni Morrison

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

John Singleton, 51

DYNASTY

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Diahann Carol

Bushwick Bill

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Bushwick Bill, 52

    2019 Radio Disney Music Awards - Arrivals

    Source: David Livingston / Getty

    Cameron Boyce, 20

    A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event

    Source: Prince Williams / Getty

    Nipsey Hussle, 33

    THE 35TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

    Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

    Kristoff St. John, 52

    2018 20th Century Fox Television LA Screenings

    Kevin Barnett, 32

    Etika, 29

    BOX-PERNELL WHITAKER

    Source: BOB DAEMMRICH / Getty

    Pernell “Sweetpea” Whitaker, 55

     

     

