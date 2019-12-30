Future Pursues Gag Order In Alleged Baby Mama’s Paternity Battle (Exclusive)

Eliza Reign Filed Paternity Suit Against Future

Rapper Future has asked for his day in court to stop details from his paternity and child support case from leaking out.

The rapper’s legal team filed court papers just before Christmas asking the judge for an evidentiary hearing on his motion for a gag order in Eliza Reign’s paternity case against him, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

When social media star Reign sued Future over paternity, child support and custody of her eight-month-old daughter, Future responded by asking for the gag order over his concerns that “false and baseless allegations” would be leaked to the media and the public, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

A judge was supposed to rule on the gag order six weeks ago, but Future’s lawyer canceled it at the last minute.

Until the gag order motion is resolved, the case cannot move forward.

A source with knowledge of the situation believes that Future may be taking his time in pursuing the gag order as a tactic to drag the case out and delay him from having to take a DNA test.

Reign said in court papers that Future hasn’t met the baby, but she wants him in the tot’s life if he behaves in the girl’s best interest.

Reign’s lawsuit isn’t the only paternity battle that the Atlanta artist is facing. Another woman named Cindy Parker sued Future in October for allegedly fathering her son. Parker recently submitted DNA results in her case that showed her son and Reign’s daughter are siblings.

Future’s attorney didn’t comment except to confirm that the court papers had been filed.

We reached out to Reign’s lawyer for comment.