Pure Preciousness: Proud Papa Lebron Announces Mini-Mogul Zhuri James’ YouTube Channel

Lebron Announces Mini-Mogul Zhuri James’ YouTube Channel

Lebron James’ daughter is bringing her personality and undeniable cuteness to the Internet. Prepare to hit your Subscribe buttons because Zhuri James is launching a YouTube channel in 2020. The news comes from her proud papa who announced the news to his fans.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess Zhuri Nova through her eyes,” LeBron tweeted on Dec. 25. “All Things Zhuri coming soon‼️ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang”

In an announcement video Zhuri, 5, is seen playing with her french bulldog and introducing her family.

“My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them. “I’m in preschool, but I have a lot going on,” says Zhuri

She also paints, jumps on trampolines, makes flower arrangements and helps her mom and dad cook in their opulent mansion.

“Introducing Zhuri Nova James!

Stay tuned for ‘more everything’ from Zhuri starting January 1, 2020! The youngest member of the James crew is launching her very own YouTube channel — follow along! Subscribe today!!

And follow Zhuri on Instagram @allthingszhuri 😆,” reads a description for the intro video. Join this journey from Zhuri’s point of view! Subscribe to check out episodes of Zhuri + Friends, featuring her parents, LeBron and Savannah James, her brothers, Bronny and Bryce, and of course, her French Bulldog, Indigo!

And so much more!!”

Zhuri’s living the good life and thousands of people are ready to tune in. As of December 30 Zhuri’s channel already has over 26,000 subscribers and her video’s racked up nearly 200K views.

Will YOU be watching Zhuri James’ YouTube videos???