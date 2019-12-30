LAMH: Estranged OWN Couple Melody & Martell Holt Threaten To Blast Each Other?

Melody & Martell Holt Threaten To Blast Each Other?

One of the couples from OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is seemingly preparing to expose secrets. If you watched this season, then you know that Melody and Martell Holt have been at odds despite Melody being pregnant with their fourth child.

The couple seemed amicable however at the show’s reunion despite them announcing that they would be separating. Most recently they seemed back together after posting Christmas, pics of them sharing smooches under their X-mas tee.

Days later, however, their Christmas coupledom might be over.

Things might have reached a fever pitch between the Holts because Martell (bizarrely) posted that he has some “things to get off his chest” before the start of 2020.

“It’s time for y’all to know the truth!!!!!” Martell captioned a video.

Melody then responded questioning her husband’s intentions but told followers she’s ready to tell her truth.

“I really don’t know I have no idea where his mind is, however since he’s got some stuff to get off his chest, then I’m gonna get some stuff off my chest too,” said Melody. “It’s not gonna be no one-sided anything EVER. My truth gonna be THEE truth—I’m waiting like you guys. I’m kinda disappointed to be honest.”

What. A. Mess. Rumors are swirling that the truth will be about Martell’s “side-chick” that he had a 3-year affair with. During the reunion, he denounced the woman and reaffirmed that she’s a “peasant” for sleeping with him while he was married.

Meanwhile, a “neutral friend”, actress Desirée Mitchell has volunteered to let the couple hash out their issues live on her YouTube channel.

Melody previously spoke to BOSSIP about infidelity and her “respectful cheating” comments”

“I think 85% of marriages end in infidelity, let’s not have side chicks. My answer is you don’t know your deal breakers until you’re in that situation,” said Melody.

What do YOU think Melody and Martell will say to each other??