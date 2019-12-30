Ballers Behaving Badly: Miami Dolphin Xavien Howard Arrested For Domestic Battery Against Fiancee

Xavien Howard Arrested For Domestic Violence

Another day, another Miami Dolphins’ player who allegedly can’t keep their hands to themselves.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested just a few short hours after his team beat the New England Patriots yesterday afternoon according to TMZ. Howard didn’t play in the game due to recent knee surgery, but that didn’t stop him from getting physical with the woman he pledged to marry.

The police documents state that Howard and the mother of his THREE children got into a fight in their Davie, Florida home over a purse. A purse that was said to have been purchased without Howard’s knowledge or consent, because apparently she’s not allowed to buy things without his blessing…

The report says that Xavien “grabbed both her arms and pushed her back up against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of their bedroom.”

When police arrived they saw physical signs of violence like “visible scratches and redness” on her arm as well as “redness and an abrasion” that she suffered after falling onto one of Xavien’s crutches. Howard appeared in court this morning and a judge set his bond for $3,000. He was also ordered to have NO contact with his fiancee.

The Dolphins are fully aware of this ongoing situation.