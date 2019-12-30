SMH: The New Yorker Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Brown Baddies Padma Lakshmi and Priyanka Chopra

Padma Lakshmi Calls Out The New Yorker For Priyanka Chopra Mix-Up

White folks have historically been on the wrong end of knowing which celebrity of color is which and often find themselves in the throes of embarrassment for their utter ignorance.

If you’re keeping score at home, mark another hash on the away team.

Yesterday, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi took to Instagram to call out The New Yorker magazine for mistaking her for actress Priyanka Chopra.

Yes, both women are bad, brown, and bougie but they look absolutely nothing alike. Both Ray Charles AND Stevie Wonder know this!

Priyanka is enjoying a jet-setting vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, and hasn’t spoken on the matter, but we’re sure she will have something to say soon as she catches wind of the shenanigans.