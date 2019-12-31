LHHMIA Super Trailer: Joseline’s Return, Amara’s New Man & SOMEONE Stole $300K [Video]

#LHHMIA Super Trailer

The super trailer for the third season of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” has been released and it’s filled with drama. As previously reported the show’s returning this season with fresh faces and none other than Joseline Hernandez whose returned after a three-year hiatus. In the super trailer you see Amara La Negra’s new relationship with Shay Johnson’s brother Emjay, Trina mourning the loss of her mother, Trick Daddy dating a much younger woman and a ton of newbies.

Social media superstar rapper Sukihana is pursuing a music career in between fighting with Shay, Hood Brat is fighting for a better life and Brisco is out of jail and pursuing Trick Daddy’s estranged wife.

Things get especially heated when Trina accuses Amara’s manager of stealing a whopping $300,000 from her—something the manager vehemently denies.

A VH1 synopsis adds;

Jojo Zarur has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, striking a deal with a high-end designer. When her father Antonio bribes her to quit the industry and go back to law school, is she willing to walk away from her potential empire? Sukihana is on a journey from becoming an insta-famous rapper to a full-fledged industry-respected artist and is ready to prove herself. Used to doing things her way, is Sukihana ready to sacrifice some of her hard-earned independence in order to have a serious music career? Hood Brat, a tough-as-nails rapper with hustle and heart, is working for her breakthrough moment. Her pursuit of fame has high stakes, as she’s determined to provide a better life for the children of her late sister. Queen of waist trainers PreMadonna rolls into Miami on a mission to straighten things out at the Waist Gang Society, where her employees are running amuck. Pre gets more than she bargained for when everyone – including former close friends Miami Tip and Baby Blue –- accuses her of abandoning them. After collaborating with Lil’ Wayne, Flo Rida and Rick Ross, Brisco was set to break through to the hip-hop A-list before he was sent to jail. Three-and-a-half years later, he’s a free man and inching his way back onto the scene. The industry has changed and he’s facing an uphill battle, despite the co-signs of Miami legends Trick and Trina. Bobby Lytes, Pretty Ricky, Prince, Gunplay, Khaotic, KaMillion, Santana on the Beat and more are also set to appear this season.

Watch the super trailer for #LHHMIA below.