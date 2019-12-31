We KNEW It! Bacon-Scented F-Boy Resigns After Blaming McDonald’s Employee For Writing “F***ing Pig” On His Coffee Cup

Cop Admits To Writing “F***ing Pig” On His Own Coffee Cup

First off, f**k 12. Secondly, WE TOLD Y’ALL!

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported a very strange story about a cop who claimed that a McDonald’s employee had written a derogatory message about his ilk on his cup of coffee but his story just didn’t add up. We speculated that this cop probably wrote the “f***ing pig” note himself

WELP! According to the DailyMail, that STILL UNNAMED police officer has resigned after admitting that he did indeed write the note himself. He claims that it was “meant to be “a joke”.

‘This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer no longer employed with the agency,’ Herington police chief Brian Hornaday said Monday. ‘Moving forward, the Herington Police Department will work tirelessly to regain the loss of trust with both McDonald’s and with the citizens that we serve. ‘I truly hope the former officer of the Herington Police Department that did this understands the magnitude of the black eye this gives the law enforcement profession from coast to coast.’

The 23-year-old UNNAMED former-cop is an Army veteran AND, inexplicably, served as a military police officer.

They let ANY OL’ BODY grab a gun and badge these days. SMFH.