Damn, Bruh: Lamar Odom’s 2 Pawned Championship Rings To Hit Auction, Could Bring In $100,000 Combined

Lamar Odom’s Championship Rings To Be Auctioned Off

Things done changed since Lamar Odom was an NBA Champion at the beginning of the decade.

The former Lakers forward is a 2-time ring-winner but, unfortunately, he no longer owns the coveted symbol for winning in pro sports. According to TMZ, Odom pawned BOTH of his championship blings for just a few hundred dollars back when he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Word is that both rings will now hit the auction block and could bring in as much as $100,000 combined! The 2008-2009 ring is said to weigh in at 75 grams of diamonds and gold while the 2009-2010 ring is 69 grams and include the original display boxes. Both rings also feature an image of Lamar’s face…so you know it’s real.

Heritage Auctions will be holding the sale that is set to take place some time near the end of January.

To the victor go Lamar’s spoils.