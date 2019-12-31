Still Going Strong: Kimbella Says Hubby Juelz Is “Doing Well”, Shares Updated Prison Photo

Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Update

Kimbella is excited to give 2019 the BOOT as we approach New Years Day since 2020 marks the release of her locked down husband, Juelz Santana. The mother and reality star excitedly shared a Juelz update and the couple seems to be keeping their chin high despite the situation.

F-ck out of here 2019!! Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be home, bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!! We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes, the kids and I are so looking forward to it!

Kimbella admits the year was tough for her but she’s going to keep being strong for her family.

This year was tough but we got through it through the grace of GOD! I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP and he’ll be home soon.

Just a few more months down. Good for them!