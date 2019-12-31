Publicity Stuntin’ Spouses: #LAMH’s Martell & Melody Holt Fake Crisis To Announce Birth Of Baby #4

#LAMH’s Martell & Melody Holt Fake Crisis To Announce Birth Of Baby #4

A “Love & Marriage Huntsville” couple pulled a fast one on fans this week. As previously reported Melody and Martell Holt seemingly hinted that there was trouble in their (newly reconciled) marriage and would be exposing each other’s deepest and darkest secrets.

The “sparring” spouses then agreed to hash out their differences on YouTube Live with assistance from their friend Desirée Mitchell who hosted them on her channel.

And while fans eagerly waited to see the Holts hash out their issues, they instead saw the couple matching in white before Melody suddenly announced that she had to use the restroom. Shen then screamed that her “water broke” and Martell rushed to assist her.



The couple’s since posted pics of their new baby, a girl named Malani Simone Holt.

“No Holts Barred. We are so thrilled to welcome our 4th MnMKid to our family. We thank God for a smooth, healthy and safe pregnancy and are enjoying all the love & joy she’s brought into our home and lives. God is amazing, and we appreciate all the love from all of you! 😘 2020 let’s go! #lamh lamh #holtnholt #teamholt #verifiedpowercouple #catchthat 😉”

Fans aren’t exactly pleased with the couple’s stunt, but that’s to be expected. Melody and Martell also shared a part two of the video featuring their latest bundle of joy.

Congrats to the Holts!