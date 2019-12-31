Legendary: Mariah Carey Becomes The First Artist To Have A Number 1 Hit Across Four Decades

Mariah Carey Celebrates Breaking A Billboard Record

Mariah Carey continues to make history this Christmas season.

The songstress’ hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for most of December, as it does seemingly every year. But now, Billboard reports that this annual love for the song has allowed Carey to become the first artist ever with a number 1 song on the Hot 100 that spans a whopping four distinct decades: the ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s, and ‘20s.

Carey herself ended up celebrating the moment on social media, posting a screenshot of the achievement to Instagram and writing, “Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. But…. what’s a decade?”

As of the last day of 2019, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has spent its third week at the top of the Hot 100. The song was originally released back in 1994 and became Mariah’s 19th number 1.

Over on Twitter, the singer posted several videos in celebration of her latest achievement, including her and her team celebrating the record while boarding a private jet. She also tweeted out some throwback footage of an interview where she discusses the making of her classic song.

Celebrating on the move! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/rhgQSh8P03 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 30, 2019