No Good Deed?! Texas Church Had Given Murderous Gunman Food Many Times, Was Already Under Surveillance

Texas Church Previously Fed Gunman Who Murdered Two Members

There is another level of sadness that has just been revealed in the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting in White Settlement, Texas.

According to what Pastor Britt Farmer told the Christian Chronicle, the man who killed two people during a worship service, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was a frequent visitor who the church members had fed many times before.

John Robertson is an elder member of the church and also runs the video recording room. He says that he trained a camera on Kinnunen from the minute he walked into the building.

“This was (a case of) ‘maybe it’s nothing, but maybe it’s worth looking into,’” Robertson said. “We had put him on isolation on one of the cameras back here so we could see that he was behaving.” When Kinnunen got up for Communion, “We said, ‘We need to make an intervention,’” Robertson said. But it was too late – Kinnunen brandished his weapon and opened fire. Farmer said he never recognized Kinnunen until he was killed.

Angela Holloway, the shooter’s ex-wife, told NBCDFW that Kinnunen had a bad drug problem but never suspected that he would be a killer.

“We knew he was crazy but not like this,” Angela Holloway said. “I don’t wish this on anybody. I feel sorry for the victims. I really do.”

It’s a sick, sad world we live in. Rest in peace to those who lost their lives.