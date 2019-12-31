For The Brides-To-Be: #BBWLA’s Kristen Scott Is Giving Away Her Wedding Dress
- By Bossip Staff
Kristen Scott Has Wedding Dress Giveaway
If any of our lady readers are planning to get married in 2020 and need a dress, we might have an answer for you. “Basketball Wives LA” star Kristen Scott is having a wedding dress giveaway on her page. The wife hasn’t explained in depth why she decided to give away the special gown, but she wants it to end up in the closet of a ‘well deserving’ person.
Hi loves!
I want to gift my wedding dress to a well deserving person. If you or anyone you know will benefit from having this dress and lives in the LA area send me a DM of why they are deserving. The person will be chosen on January 2, 2020.
How sweet!
