Shadefest2019: Uncle Murda Releases Annual “Rap Up” Shading Lil Reese, Tekashi 69, Kanye West & Many More

At the end of the year there are a few things you can always count on, people to shove their New Years resolutions down your throat, people saying they are leaving people in the previous year and and Uncle Murda to dropping his year-end wrap-up freestyle. As always he had his gun loaded and tons of people got hit directly and by stray bullets. He immediately took shots at K. Michelle who recently came out in support of Tekashi 69 and his snitching ways which surprised a number of people.

“K. Michelle can’t keep her man, ’cause her p***y stink … Why back talkin’ about that girl’s p***y stinkin’? ‘Cause she put up a post co-signing Tekashi snitchin’,”

After giving K Michelle a few bars he slid gracefully over to Tekashi 69 (who he did release music with) to get off a few rounds while saluting the late Nipsey Hussle who was murdered earlier this year. Murda raps:

“Tekashi really told on all of his homies/His baby mom’s f***in’ one of his homies … Wish Nipsey was alive and they killed 6ix9ine/Nip was like Malcolm X and 2Pac combined.”

On the track, Uncle Murda also sets his scope on Tank, R. Kelly, Gucci (the clothing brand), Jussie Smollett, Oprah, Kanye West, and most surprising Lil Reese. Lil Reese is never the one to back down from beef even after being shot earlier this year and temporarily losing the ability to talk. Losing his voice was the topic of the stray bullet he caught at the hands of Murda.

“Lil Reese got shot in the neck, I’m happy he OK/He lost his voice, we ain’t wanna hear his new s*** anyway.”

Reese wasted no time heading to twitter to respond to Uncle Murda, after all at the moment it’s still unclear if he can talk to get in the booth and defend himself.

Aye tell uncle Murda I said suck my dick old ass bitch still tryna rap — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) January 1, 2020

Murda even gives his opinion on Kanye West using the church for-profit and blasts him for not even writing “Jesus Walks” which he tells listeners to ask J. Cole about who wrote it.

You can listen to Murda get 2020 disrespectful in the video below.