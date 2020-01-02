Strength & Reflection: Lauren London Reflects On How Much 2019 Changed Her Life

Lauren London Reflects On How Much 2019 Changed Her Life

Each and every time January 1st rolls around, reflecting is inevitable–especially in a year like 2019, where the end of a year also means the end of an entire decade.

Unfortunately for Lauren London, she knows first hand just how much can change over the course of a year, so it’s not surprising to see her taking to social media to think back on one of the most unforgettable and troubling years of her life.

The actress took to her Instagram story on New Year’s Eve to share a message about how everything in her life “shifted” following her partner Nipsey Hussle’s murder. As 2020 rolls around, it’s been almost a year since the rapper was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.

“2019 changed the rest of my Life. My existence shifted,” London wrote over a black screen. “Half of me is in Heaven and the other half is here to pick up and continue.” “Things will never be the same.” She continued, “But everyday I still wake up and Pray Lord, Use Me. Long Live Ermias.”

She also posted a photo of her with Nipsey at New Year’s Eve in 2019, showing even more clearly how much can change in a year. She captioned the photo, “Hussle and Boog.”

Earlier this month, London paid tribute to her late boyfriend in her brand new Puma campaign. The video shows footage of Lauren wearing the pieces in her upcoming collection with a voiceover from her, reading a poem written by Nipsey Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith. She’s picking up where the rapper left off with Puma where Hussle was working on several product collaborations before his untimely passing.

“Pain is the light. Pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows. I got a question only Lord knows: does life birth us twice?”

Even with 2019 coming to a close, it’s no question that Lauren London and the rest of Nipsey’s family will continue on with his legacy for lifetimes to come.