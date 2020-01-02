Truth Helps: Lizzo Reflects On Her Blessings Over The Last Decade And Issues Message To Fans

Lizzo Reflects On Her Blessings Over The Last Decade And Issues Message To Fans

One of the breakout stars of 2019 was non-other than chart-topper Lizzo. While some may think her come up was an overnight success it was far from it. Lizzo has been pushing and building her brand for almost a decade. Before the clock struck midnight on NYE, Liizzo took to twitter to tweet two images to inspire her fans and even the haters who need some inspiration.

One of the images was from 2009 while the other was an image of her 2019 cover of TIME magazine in which she was named the “Artist of the Year.”

2009 was the year my daddy died 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving 2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house Anything can happen in a decade Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything pic.twitter.com/QEvtGLPT94 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 31, 2019

The messages she was giving from the post and images were clear and something many needed to hear heading into 2020. The message was that a LOT can change within a decade.

Lizzo revealed she started the decade with the loss of her father and living in her car where she cried herself to sleep on Thanksgiving. Fast forward to 2019 it’s her breakout year and both her album and her f*ckboy inspired song “Truth Hurts” each went #1 on the Billboard charts.

Not only that, she secured the bag and was able to tell her mother she can buy her a house. She ended her message with “Anything can happen in a decade.” and “Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything”.

While most artists are straying away from social media due to the hate they receive Lizzo still navigates around the hate on the timeline to inspire and empower her fans. After this message, Lizzo took it back to regularly scheduled New Years Eve programming and blessed us with videos of her in her beautiful NYE outfit which you can peep below!