Get Well: Ricki Lake Says Hiding Hair Loss Triggered Depression, Debuts Shaved Head

Ricki Lake Reveals Struggle With Depression & Hair Loss

Ricki Lake is turning over a new leaf, she hopes after buzzing off all of her hair. The iconic 90’s talk show host took to social media to reveals she’s been struggling with depression and ‘suicidal thoughts’ since experiencing hair thinning and loss for most of her adult life.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Ricki Lake describes the emotional journey she’s had with hair loss and decided that enough was enough. She finally decided to just shave it all off and she’s happy with her decision.

Swipe to see photos of Ricki Lake’s new shaved hair cut.

After debuting the cut to friends, Ricki says she feels positively.

I am liberated.

I am free.

I am releasing and letting go.

I am brave.

I am beautiful

I am love.

We hope Ricki stays in high spirits!