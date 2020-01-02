Slimmy Trimmy Mami: Adrienne Bailon Details How She Shed 20 Pounds [Video]

Adrienne Bailon Discusses Weight Loss & Diet

Timing is everything and Adrienne Bailon picked a great time to discuss her body slimming journey that started last year. For the folks who have dieting as a New Years’ resolution, you might want to take her advice.

The “Real” hostess just released a 14-minute youtube vlog detailing how she lost 20 pounds in 3 months.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and I was just like, ‘what are the things I want to change?’ I want to be healthy and I don’t want to go on a diet. I want this to be a lifestyle. I gave myself all of these goals and deadlines that I had to make.”

Adrienne goes on to say her goal was to reach 105 pounds, which was realistic since she is only 4’11. Further, she details the diet she adopted to keep herself in check. HInt: bread and pasta are nowhere on the list. Hit play to hear it.