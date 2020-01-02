Ding, Dong, Dumbazz: Doorbell Camera Captures Man Admitting To Stabbing His Pregnant Sister To Death

Brother Admits Stabbing Pregnant Sister To Death On Doorbell Camera

We’ve recently reported about the ills of doorbell cameras and how they can be hacked to allow people inside your home, but this story highlights the benefit of having as much video and audio recording as possible.

According to CNN, a doorbell camera all but signed and sealed a Texas man’s lifelong imprisonment and perhaps even the death penalty. 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu, an ex-University of Texas at San Antonio, was arrested for the stabbing murder of his older sister, 35-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi.

Detectives spoke with a witness, Linda Mura, who said Ebichi asked her to come to the home and she arrived to see Egwuagu exit the home, smiling, the warrant says. He was holding a bloody kitchen knife in his hand and said, “I killed Jennifer,” Mura told detectives, according to the warrant.

The doorbell camera captured the whole thing in shocking clarity and corroborates Linda’s witness account.

Jennifer’s autopsy report reveals that she was in her first trimester of pregnancy and died as a result of multiple stab wounds. The fetus also died while inside her as a result of blood loss.

Michael’s twin brother, Martin Egwuagu, got a text from Jennifer saying that Michael was having “a crisis”, by the time he arrived to her, he found her oldest child covered in blood and the youngest inside the house crying next Jennifer’s body. Micahel was said have been kneeling in the street “as though he was praying” and then took off his bloody clothes and tossed them in someone’s trash can.

Egwuagu was subsequently arrested, placed in Travis County Jail and put on $500,000 bond.

Texas is gonna fry this guy.