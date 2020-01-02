Here’s What Happened When Sneaky Bey Posted A BLANK BLACK SCREEN On NYE
Beyonce Posts Blank Screen On IG, Shatters Social Media
The world hasn’t been the same since Queen Bey randomly dropped a whole self-titled album out the Heavens in the middle of the night that blew up the internet–all of it–while redefining the modern album rollout.
Fast forward six years later and Bey was back at it again with the sneaky shenanigans. This time, posting a blank black screen on Instagram just hours before 2020 in a hilariously cryptic moment that sent the anxious BeyHive into a FRENZY.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s final 2019 post on the flip.
