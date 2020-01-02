Ice Me Out: How Kash Doll Went From Dancing To Being A Top Female Rapper [Video]

Kash Doll Talks About Her Serious Career Come Up

Kash Doll hasn’t always been in the music industry–and before she made, she was working jobs in customer service just like us regular folk. So how did she make the transition from employee to top female rapper?

Check out the latest episode of BET’s Blew A Bag down below to hear from Kash Doll herself how her past experiences in customer service and being a dancer got her to where she is today in the music world.