Yoncé Shares The Carter Family Christmas Card, Shots From The Twins 2nd B-Day And More In Her2019 Bey-Cap

Beyoncé Shares Favorite Moments From 2019

Beyoncé had an amazing 2019 — she was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards, got a shout out from Sandra Oh in her TIME 100 speech, released her inspiring ‘HOMECOMING’ documentary, starred in the ‘Lion King,’ brought the spirit of the Motherland global with her “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, introduced her Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration and covered ELLE Magazine — and that was just a few of the things that Bey included in her 2019 Bey-Cap, which the singer posted to IGTV in the final minutes of the decade.

What was your favorite part of this recap?