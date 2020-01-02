Gone Too Soon: Kehlani Pays Tribute To Friend & Collaborator Lexii Alijai

Minnesota Rapper/ Songwriter Lexii Alijai Dead At 21

Minnesota lost one of its rising stars this week, rapper/singer Lexii Alijai’s passing was confirmed by her cousin Raeisah Clark in a post on Facebook:

“Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon.”

Lexii, whose full name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman, according to VIBE reports.

Alijai had built following in the thousands on Instagram, You Tube and Soundcloud. In addition to releasing her debut album, Growing Pains, in 2017, Alijai also collaborated with Kehlani on her singles “Jealous” and the Grammy-nominated “You Should Be Here.”

Kehlani changed her Twitter page to include a photo of Lexii and publicly grieved throughout New Year’s Day.

jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FUCK — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

it’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s shit i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for why bro — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

this shit was so much deeper than music that was my little sister — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Lex sold her mixtape for 100$ a pop cuz Nip did it and proved it could be done SELF BELIEF

LION HEARTED. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i HATE this. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

something bout the way it taste make me feel so alive, i’m tryna experience shit cause I know one day I’m gon’ die!! LONG LIVE LEX — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Dreamville rapper Bas also posted about Lexii’s death — she’d served as an opening act for his tour.

So sad right. The cause of Lexii’s death has not been reported.

You can listen to some of her music below.

Thoughts and prayers go up to all of Lexii’s friends and family. 21 is too young for anyone to go. She was just a baby.