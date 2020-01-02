Gone Too Soon: Kehlani Pays Tribute To Friend & Collaborator Lexii Alijai
Minnesota Rapper/ Songwriter Lexii Alijai Dead At 21
Minnesota lost one of its rising stars this week, rapper/singer Lexii Alijai’s passing was confirmed by her cousin Raeisah Clark in a post on Facebook:
“Your a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills, wrote Khan. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words. My beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul. It’s too soon.”
Lexii, whose full name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman, according to VIBE reports.
Alijai had built following in the thousands on Instagram, You Tube and Soundcloud. In addition to releasing her debut album, Growing Pains, in 2017, Alijai also collaborated with Kehlani on her singles “Jealous” and the Grammy-nominated “You Should Be Here.”
Kehlani changed her Twitter page to include a photo of Lexii and publicly grieved throughout New Year’s Day.
Dreamville rapper Bas also posted about Lexii’s death — she’d served as an opening act for his tour.
So sad right. The cause of Lexii’s death has not been reported.
You can listen to some of her music below.
Thoughts and prayers go up to all of Lexii’s friends and family. 21 is too young for anyone to go. She was just a baby.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.