SMH: 7 People Shot At West Virginia Bar On New Year’s Day

Seven People Injured In West Virginia Bar Shooting

As patrons were ringing in the new year at a bar in West Virginia, someone ended up firing shots.

According to reports from the Associated Press, seven people were injured during the incident. Interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said that the early Wednesday morning incident stems from a dispute between individuals, which is said to have started inside the Kulture Hookah Bar before being taken outside. After the incident, more than a dozen shell casings were found inside and outside the bar.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement. “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”

Luckily, none of the victims are believed to be in serious condition. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, but authorities did not specify the nature of their injuries.

“The Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting at Kulture,” said a city spokesman. “This investigation includes all licenses and permits. Various facets of the investigation are continuing to evolve and when we have updated information, we will advise the media of these findings.”

As of now, no arrests have been made.