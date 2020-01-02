Handsfree Hate: Judge Rejects Tesla’s Plea To Dismiss Racism Lawsuit By 2 “N-Word” Employees

Tesla To Face Racism Lawsuit By Black Ex-Employees

“Nah, playa. You gon’ get this work.”

That’s what we imagine a California judge told Tesla lawyers when they tried to weasel their way out of a lawsuit filed by two Black ex-employees, Owen Diaz and his son Demetric, who BOSSIP has previously reported about.

According to Business World, a judge scoffed at a plea for dismissal as the Diaz’s were subjected to racist abuse in the form epithets like the n-word and “pickaninny”. US District Judge William Orrick of San Francisco went on to say that he could award the men damages if it is discovered that Tesla not only ignored the abuse but “ratified” it.

“The n-word is perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory racial slur in English, a word expressive of racial hatred and bigotry,” Orrick wrote. “This case will proceed to trial.”

For its part, Tesla says there was “no hesitation” in addressing the racist issues that have come to light in the Fremont factory. We have no doubt that Judge Orrick will be fair, but he also makes it very clear about where he stands on the issue at hand.

Here’s one example of the f***ery that was going on:

Allegations included a claim that Diaz’s supervisor admitted to drawing a cartoon of “a black face person with a bone in his hair” and captioned “booo,” supposedly short for “jigaboo.”

The Diaz’s are looking for millions of dollars in damages and it looks like they just might get it. Lord willin’.