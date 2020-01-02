Congrats! Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged To Model Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Proposed To His Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, who just got engaged!

These two started 2020 off strong, by becoming fiancés. The That ’70s Show star announced the big news on his Instagram page on Wednesday. “‘It’s just us now,'” the actor captioned the pic of his beachside proposal. He also added the special date, “01-01-2020.”

From the looks of Valderrama’s Instagram, the two of them celebrated New Year’s Eve in Mexico before heading up to San Diego, which is where Wilmer popped the question.

Pacheco posted the same photo as her fiancé, also including the same caption along with it. But in another slide, the model shows off her new rock as she holds hands with her soon-to-be hubby.

According to reports from E! Online, jeweler James Schultz says the pear diamond is about 4 carats and valued around $100,000. WP Diamonds’ Andrew Brown notes the rose gold on the classic pavé and estimates the sparkler would retail for $75,000.

These two have been dating for almost a year and were first spotted out and about together in Los Angeles in April 2019.