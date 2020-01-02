Birthday Baes: Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai With A Special Performance From Tevin Campbell

Jeannie Mai Gets A Birthday Serenade From Tevin Campbell

Jeezy is starting 2020 off strong by already going for Boyfriend of the Year.

After spending their first Christmas together just last week, the rapper and his girlfriend Jeannie Mai spent her birthday hand-in-hand, too. But Jeezy wasn’t just present at the party, he also made sure to get his girl the gift of a lifetime.

The Real co-host posted a video onto her Instagram page on Thursday, giving fans a look at her extravagant birthday celebration. Footage from the festivies starts with Jeezy on the mic attempting to sing his rendition of “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder. Soon, he cuts the song and admits that doesn’t have the best vocals. Instead, he brought out a veteran R&B star to do the honors : the one and only Tevin Campbell.

Campbell came out and surprised Jeannie by singing his hit, “Can We Talk?” The birthday girl dropped down to the floor in pure shock, later jumping up and down and wrapping her arms around Jeezy in an effort to thank him for the thoughtful gesture.

“@Jeezy baby,” Mai wrote in her IG caption. “Thank you for the bestest birthday gift….of you in my life ”

This song in particular seems to have a lot of significance in the couple’s relationship. A few weeks back, Jeannie had everyone screaming, “relationship goals” when she posted a video of her and Jeezy cruising down the street singing “Can We Talk?” to one another.

Clearly, they’re both big fans of the track and that just makes this birthday gift even more special.

Shoutout to Jeezy for doing it big in the name of his girlfriend.