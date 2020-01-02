Better Late Than Never: Racist NYPD Cop Who Attacked And Threatened Black Family FINALLY Resigns

Racist NYPD Officer Quits Following Protests

New York City activists got a late Christmas gift this week after hitting the streets on New Year’s Day to demand that Officer Michael Reynolds be fired for breaking into a black woman’s home in Nashville and hurling racial slurs at her back in 2018. On Thursday, the racist 26-year resigned from the force shortly after he was informed that he was to report to police headquarters so the NYPD could begin its disciplinary case against him. The Police Department said in a statement,

“He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm.”

In July 2018 was in Tennessee for a Bachelor Party, Reynolds forced his way into a home (just doors away from the Airbnb that he and his officer friends had rented) where Conese Halliburton lived with her children. Security camera footage captured him threatening the family and using racial slurs. Reynolds spent 15 days in jail was sentenced to 3 years probation following the incident.

Even though his sentencing was weak AF considering the crime he commited was indeed a hate crime, at least now he’s jobless and gun less. Just shouldn’t have taken this long to get it done. SMH.