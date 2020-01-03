‘Like A Boss’ Exclusive: Would You Eat This Vajayjay Cake?!?! [VIDEO]

‘Like A Boss’ Exclusive Clip Features Vagina Cake And Wax Talk

If you guys have been paying attention to the promos, Paramount Pictures new film ‘Like A Boss’ starring Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish is headed to theaters next week — but BOSSIP has an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure NOW… And while it’s probably not for those of you with weak stomachs — it’s pretty hilarious!

Check it out below!

“I made them find it.” WHOA! Were you amused by the vagina cake — or completely repulsed? We love Tiffany Haddish, and Natasha Rothwell is definitely one of our faves from “Insecure!”

‘Like A Boss’ is set in the world of beauty. Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish are friends who launch a beauty startup and Salma Hayek plays the wealthy mogul who attempts to lure them in by dangling a million dollar investment, only to be hiding shady motives! ‘Like A Boss’ arrives in theatres January 10th.

Will you be watching?