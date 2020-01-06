Upgrade Your Kitchen With This 10-Piece Cookware Set That Has All The Essentials

Did you notice that the pots and pans you kept banging on new year’s eve have started to fall apart? It’s a clear sign that your kitchen needs a much overdue upgrade. You don’t want to prep meals using deteriorating cookware, do you? Lucky for you, the Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is on sale for a limited time.

Composed of pieces that are essential in concocting tasty dishes, it includes a saucepan, a casserole, a stockpot, and a frypan, among others. Each piece is crafted with a solid stainless steel body, vented glass lids, and cast steel riveted handles for enhanced durability. Their bases are equipped with tuxCORE aluminum discs for even and quick heating, and they’re all PTFE and PFOA chemical-free. You can use them on induction, electric, gas, halogen, and ceramic stoves, or even in the oven for up to 500°F. With all the essential pieces included, this set covers all the bases for whipping up great meals.

The Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set typically has an MSRP of $460, but for a limited time, you can snag it for only $129.99 — a savings of 71 percent.

Concentrix 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set – $129.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.