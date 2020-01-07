This Might Be Your Only Chance To Score A Mac Mini For Less Than $300

Thinking of investing in a Mac? You don’t necessarily have to pick up an entire iMac setup, nor do you have to shell out over a thousand bucks on a MacBook. Unbeknownst to most people, Apple has this little wonder called the Mac Mini, a tiny but powerful workhorse that costs less than their other product lines, yet still fully capable of helping you reach productivity. And right now, you can snag one for less than $300.

All you have to do is pair it with an external monitor, a keyboard, and a mouse, and you’ll already have a full-blown computer setup. This refurbished Apple Mac Mini Intel Core i5 delivers outstanding performance, capable of letting you multitask and run a variety of programs simultaneously. It has an 8GB RAM that enables you to browse and work smoothly, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity to free you from wired connections. Plus, given its 7.7-inch width, it doesn’t take up too much desk real estate.

On any given day, this refurbished unit would set you back $399, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $249.99.

Apple Mac mini Intel Core i5 2.3GHz 8GB RAM 500GB – White (Refurbished) – $249.99 See Deal

