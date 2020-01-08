Save Over 30% On The World’s Smartest Sleep Mask With This Deal

If you plan on sticking to only a single new year’s resolution this year, it should be getting enough sleep. Resolving to have ample rest every night can do wonders for your body, including better cognitive function, increased energy, and a healthier heart. But if you think it’s impossible due to your constant tossing and turning at night, the Dreamlight Pro can help you get the best sleep of your life — every night.

Dubbed as the world’s smartest sleep mask, this device is equipped with a ton of features designed to help you get better quality shuteye. It utilizes light therapy and sleep aid audio to bring you into a relaxed state of meditation, leading to deep sleep — the kind that can even remedy jet lag.

Its DNA insight feature keeps tabs on your sleeping habits and offers customized recommendations for improvement. The mask also boasts 3D facial mapping technology to provide you with a more comfortable fit. What’s more, its unique wrap-around design blocks distracting light to give you 100% darkness.

Usually retailing for $299, the Dreamlight Pro is now on sale for $199.99 — a savings of 33 percent.

