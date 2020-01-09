Build Your Skills in Social Media Marketing in 2020 With This Certification Training Course

An average person spends a little over two hours on their phones scrolling through social media. Between reading tweets, watching various TikToks, and heavily curating your Instagram feed, that’s a significant amount of time to spend staring at a screen. Why not channel that energy and monetize your time with social media instead? The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle can train you on how to do just that.

With seven extensive courses available, this learning collection will teach you how to become a successful social media manager. It features courses on creating thumb-stopping Instagram content, generating business leads on LinkedIn, growing an email list, and creating compelling Facebook ads. You’ll discover how to engage an audience through a persuasive blog post, gain legit followers on Twitter, and build engaging relations with customers online. You’ll even receive valuable tips on how to land clients, craft amazing proposals, and price your freelance services adequately.

Start your social media side hustle with this bundle. It usually retails for $1,400, but you can get it today for only $28.98.

