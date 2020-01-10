This Tiny Smart Posture Trainer Can Help You Stop Slouching In Just Two Weeks

Posture check: are you hunched in your chair as you read this or are you sitting or standing straight as you should? If your answer is the former, then you ought to do something about your poor posture. You don’t need any more reminders from your mother that continuous slouching and slumping can lead to muscle tension in your back, neck, and shoulders, and cause all sorts of problems like constipation, headaches, poor upper body strength, and even memory recall. Not to mention, slouching can make you look really lazy.

You could make an effort to remind yourself to sit straight every hour, or you can rely on UPRIGHT GO 2 to train you to have better posture in just 14 days.

Arguably the fastest and most natural way to improve your posture, this tiny smart trainer sticks to your spine and vibrates when you involuntarily slouch. That way, you’ll get an immediate reminder to correct your position right away.

To keep track of your progress, it comes with an accompanying app where you can have a full overview of your stats and get a personalized posture plan based on your activity. It delivers 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it perfect for office use.

With continued use, you can expect to build upper back and core strength, as well as long-term muscle memory. Who’s slouching now?

Normally retailing for $99.95, the UPRIGHT GO 2 can now be yours for only $89 — a savings of 10 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.