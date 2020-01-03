Bossip Sounds: Justin Bieber Returns To R&B With PooBear Assisted Single “Yummy”

Justin Bieber Returns To R&B With PooBear Assisted Single “Yummy”

Justin Bieber has been MIA from the entertainment scene since the release of ‘Purpose’ in 2015.

To kick-off 2020 Bieber has announced his return to R&B calling it R& Bieber and vowing to stay in his soulful bag and leave the pop hits to his peers. Suprisingingly enough Justin is keeping his promise for 2020. He has already announced his plans to tour massive arenas in support of his upcoming album at some point in 2020. He also announced a ‘Youtube Originals’ series that will give an inside look into his life during his hiatus and the process of his new album on Def Jam records. For his new project, Justin has enlisted the help of veteran and legend Poo Bear.

The pair have worked together before and giving the world hits and most recently worked together on DJ Khaled’s single featuring Justin “No Brainer”. If you aren’t familiar with Poo Bear, he has given us hits with Usher on his “Confessions” album and also worked with everyone from Trey Songz, Chris Brown, to early legends such as 112. Poo Bear is responsible for some of the most classic R&B hits and you can expect more from him working alongside Justin. Take a listen to Justin’s new single about his wife Haley Bieber entitled “Yummy” below.