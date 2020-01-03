Good Genes: Bryson Tiller’s Baby Mama Kendra Bailey Snaps Back 3 Days After Baby Is Born

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

2019 The Trifecta Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kendra Bailey Shows Off Post Baby Body

Model Kendra Bailey’s snapback game is real!

Congratulations are in order fro Bryson Tiller and girlfriend Kendra Bailey. The young parents just welcomed a baby girl! Kendra shared the news to her Instagram followers earlier this week. Kelly Jade Tiller was born just three days ago, here’s a snap of her little baby feet.

Kelly Jade Tiller💕🧸

Ironically, Tiller also celebrated his 27th birthday this week. Kendra sent her baby daddy a warm b-day shout out to which he replied:

Thank you 🙂 come cuddle wit me and Kelly on the couch and let’s watch a movie. Can’t promise i won’t fall asleep tho lol.

We reported the couple started dating in October of 2018 and now they have a daughter together. How sweet! Kendra, 20, is also already showing off her post-baby glow up! Her snapback game is REAL. Hit the flip to see her.

🖤

Good genes, right? Hit the flip to see Kendra’s mom.

