Bound Baddies: Shannade Clermont Gets Influencer FINE For Prison Photo

Shannade Clermont Looks Good In Prison

Shannon Clermont is screaming #FREESHANNADE from the Instagram account she shares with her incarcerated twin sister and giving us updated photos of the model. Shannade Clermont looks good while serving her one year sentence in the feds.

The Clermont twin just shared a photo of herself from the pen, looking snatched. Hair done, lashes done, and lip gloss popping. Doesn’t she look GOOD?

The photo was shared on Christmas eve by Shannon who wrote: “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU, MY BARBIE PRINCESS”. Two months ago, Clermont gave fans an update while serving time. She called the sentence a “detox”, thanking her fans for the “endless” support.

Are you feeling Shannade’s prison glam???