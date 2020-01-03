From Travis Scott To Frank Ocean: Check Out The Full Lineup For Coachella 2020

Coachella Unveils Their Full Lineup For 2020

Whether or not you’ve ever been to Coachella, the reveal of their lineup is always a huge event, since it’s one of the biggest and most talked about music festivals in the world.

Now, at the top of the year, Coachella has just unveiled their full lineup for 2020, following months of speculation and recent reports that the headliners were going to be Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

While those whispers about headliners turned out to be true, as evidenced by the poster below, the really exciting part about a festival lineup is seeing who pops up throughout the smaller writing. The other acts making their way to Indio, California in April include Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lenox, and so many more.

Check out the full lineup for yourself down below:

If you’re planning on buying tickets for this seriously stacked festival, just know you’ve got a few hours of camping out online and some possible disappointment ahead. Presale for tickets starts on Monday, January 6, and the first weekend of Coachella is already completely sold out.

If not, you can always watch the whole thing from the comfort of your couch via livestream.